Imperial County public schools to remain closed until next school year

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), The Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE), announced Wednesday that all public schools would stay closed for the remainder of the school year.

The news comes after the Governor and State Superintendent of Schools recommended that all California schools remain closed due to concerns of the coronavirus.

School facilities won't be open, but according to ICOE the school year is not over.

ICOE said teachers would continue to instruct students through online platforms.

Meal programs and other critical services will continue to be offered.