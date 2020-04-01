COVID-19 in Arizona: Ducey’s stay-at-home order isn’t enough, some elected officials say

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY)-Gov. Doug Ducey’s statewide stay-at-home order doesn’t go far enough to stop Arizonans from leaving their homes, some other elected officials say.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, who had called for Ducey to issue a stay-at-home order, questioned the list of what Ducey considered essential services and called it laughable.

Hair salons and golf courses shouldn’t be on a list of essential services, Gallego said.

Arizona House Minority Leader Charlene Fernandez, D-Yuma, and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero also called for Ducey to narrow his list of essential services.

During a news conference Monday, Ducey said he has heard these concerns and is basing his decision on data in Arizona.

As of Tuesday, March 31, Arizona health officials reported 1,289 cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, and 24 deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. As of March 31, the department said 19,371 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in public and private labs in Arizona.