Costco and Home Depot limit the number of customers in-store

News

(KYMA, KECY)- Costco and Home Depot will now limit the number of customers permitted in stores.

WGN9 reports starting Friday, Costco will allow no more than two people to enter any of its warehouses with each membership card.

“This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts,” the company’s website states.

Reports said other measures include new weekday 6:30 p.m. closing hours for many locations.

The store will open from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays for members ages 60 and older and those with physical impairments.

To learn more about Costco changes and locations, click here.

As for Home Depot, they will limit the number of customers inside at any given time. The stores will also eliminate major spring promotions to avoid high levels of traffic.

Reports said Home Depot hours have been adjusted to close daily at 6 p.m. to give staff more time to perform cleaning and restock shelves.

Opening hours will not change.

To learn more about Home Depot changes and locations, click here.