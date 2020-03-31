Three patients now hospitalized for coronavirus in Yuma County

News

No additional cases reported in the past 24-hours

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials now say three people are hospitalized in Yuma County due to coronavirus. However, they have no new cases to report.

Health officials say all of those hospitalized are in intensive care at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez tells us a 40-year-old taxi driver is among those in the ICU. Sanchez says she is on a ventilator.

Health officials have released no further details on the other patients. We do know the patients who are not hospitalized are in isolation, and recuperating at home.

There are a total of 12 cases in Yuma County. Here's a look at the latest statistics:

Coronavirus in Yuma County

Total Cases 12 Deaths 0 Hospitalized (ICU) 3

Cases by Gender

Female 25% Male 75%

Cases by Age

0-17 0 18-39 5/42% 40-59 2/16% 60+ 5/42%

There are currently 1,289 cases of coronavirus in Arizona. The illness is blamed for 24 deaths statewide.

