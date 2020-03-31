Newsom extends tax and licensing deadlines for California businesses

News

Latest executive order provides extra 90-days due to coronavirus concerns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Gavin Newsom (D-California) has signed an executive order providing tax, regulatory, and licensing extensions for the state's businesses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The order allows the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) to offer a three month extension for tax returns and tax payments for all businesses filing returns for less than $1-million in taxes. That means small businesses will have until the end of July to file their first-quarter returns.

The order also extends the statute of limitations for refund claims by 60-days to accommodate those paying taxes and fees.

The action includes extensions for state workers as consumers. The Department of Motor Vehicles will limit in-person transactions for the next 60-days. This allows mail-in renewals. In addition, the Department of Consumer Affairs will waive continuing education requirements for a number of professions for the next two-months.

The order also extends the deadlines for reviews of proposed regulations. It expands the time period for investigating allegations of misconduct by public safety officers. And finally, it moves back deadlines for the training state workers, as well as for conducting investigations into possible disciplinary actions.