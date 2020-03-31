Learning resources for parents and caregivers

News

(KYMA, KECY)-Arizona early childhood agency is committed to providing parents and caregivers with information and resources to help families out that continue to be impacted by the coronavirus.

Here are some resources for parents to remind them that everyday moments matter most when it comes to children's development.

 Helping your child learn through play https://www.firstthingsfirst.org/resources/learnthroughplay/

 Boosting learning through active, outdoor play

https://www.firstthingsfirst.org/first-things/active-outdoor-play-boosts-learning/

 Building a love of math and science early https://www.firstthingsfirst.org/first-things/build-love-of-math-science-early/

 Developing language and literacy skills

https://www.firstthingsfirst.org/resources/language-and-literacy/

The Birth to Five Helpline is a program of Southwest Human Development and is partially funded by First Things First. I

It is a free service available to all Arizona families and caregivers of young children. Birth to Five Helpline specialists are available by phone/text at 877-705-KIDS (5437) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or you can send a message online.

First Things First provides you with more links and resources.

Talking to young kids about coronavirus

https://www.zerotothree.org/resources/3210-tips-for-families-coronavirus

Sesame Street: Caring for Each Other

The early learning experts at Sesame Street know that children thrive with the structure in their lives and learn best through play. This site provides content, resources, and ideas to offer comfort and spark playful learning moments. https://www.sesamestreet.org/caring

PBS Kids for Parents

PBS Kids offers a wealth of helpful articles and videos, including, how to talk to your kids about coronavirus: (https://www.pbs.org/parents/thrive/how-to-talk-to-your-kids-about-coronavirus) and how you and your kids can de-stress during coronavirus: https://www.pbs.org/parents/thrive/how-you-and-your-kids-can-de-stress-during-coronavirus.

