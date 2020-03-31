Five more Imperial County residents test positive for coronavirus

News

Health officials issue expanded stay at home order as cases rise

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County health officials confirm five more residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. That brings the total number of cases to 38.

Officials aren't releasing any details on the latest cases. So far, the virus hasn't killed anyone in the county.

Here's a look at the latest numbers:

Coronavirus Cases in Imperial County - March 31, 2020

Positive Cases 38 Pending Results 14 Negative 177 Total Tested 229

The latest test results come on the same day the Imperial County Health Officer expanded the countywide stay-at-home order to include all non-essential businesses.

California now has 8,548 cases of coronavirus. The illness has killed 181 people, none of them from the Imperial Valley.