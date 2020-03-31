First coronavirus death in Mexicali

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Health officials in Mexicali confirm the first coronavirus death in Baja California.

The secretary of health in Baja California, Alonso Perez Rico, reported the patient was admitted to the hospital last week with coronavirus symptoms but died Monday.

According to health officials, the man had a history of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension.

In Baja California, there are 33 cases of coronavirus confirmed. 19 of those cases are from Tijuana and 21 in Mexicali, including the first death. There are currently 111 cases pending.

The secretary of the state said that among the suspected cases, there are two babies, a 3-month-old and a 2-month-old.

In the confirmed cases, the ages range from 18 to 72 years old, of which only six are hospitalized.

Given the increase in confirmed cases in the state, the Governor of Baja California closed shopping malls, recreational places, and beaches, as well as non-essential businesses.

On Monday the mayor of Mexicali, Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda installed checkpoints and security surveillance in the streets to reiterate the community to stay home.

State government authorities said the coronavirus epidemic is in the outbreak stage, where they continue to see a rise in cases throughout the state.

The security and civil protection table were set up Tuesday morning where the federal police, the national guard, and the municipal and state authorities participated to take preventive measures.

They did not rule out applying fines to those who do not abide by the rules of staying home.