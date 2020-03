News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- The El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) is hosting a blood drive this Friday.

ECRMC said social distancing will be enforced.

Blood donations will be conducted by appointment only.

As security, screenings and safe distancing will be taking place in the waiting area.

Don't forget to donate blood on Friday, April 3, at 10 a.m. in the ECRMC Medical Office Building located 1271 Ross Avenue in El Centro.