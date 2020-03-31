Apple unveils new at-home coronavirus screening tool

News

Tech giant teams up with the federal agencies to produce new website and app

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Apple has joined the battle against the spread of the coronavirus with a new website and corresponding app.

The new site serves as both a screening tool and an information platform. Apple created in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), FEMA, and the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Users can go visit the site to answer a list of questions about their symptoms, risk factors, and possible exposure. At the end of the survey, users get instructions on what to do next. It may tell you to self-isolate, or it could advise you to call your doctor. The site also provides information on when to get a test, and how to monitor your symptoms.

Apple's virtual assistant, Siri, will provide users with details on symptoms, steer them towards CDC resources, and provide directions for telehealth apps.

To take the test, or view the available resources, just click here.