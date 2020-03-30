Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:53 pm

Yuma International Airport cancels flights for the day

Screen Shot 2020-03-30 at 1.30.19 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma International Airport (YIA) confirmed that the remainder of Monday's flights have been cancelled, and the remainder of the week remains tentative.

Airport officials reported the airlines are working with major hub airports on the schedule for the rest of the week.

There are currently no travel restrictions to or from any nonstop destinations being served by American Airlines at YIA.

YIA spokesperson wants travelers to know there are more flight cancellations.

In response to reservation demand, airlines are currently adjusting future schedules.

Beginning April 8, flights to and from Phoenix and Dallas Fort Worth are going to be reduced until at least May 31.

The airlines are reported to be relaxing their rules regarding change fees and cancellations, and most changes can be done online by the passengers who purchased their tickets from the airline directly.

Those who purchased their flights somewhere else are recommended to try to make changes through where they were purchased.

Airlines reported their phone reservations currently have long wait times so they're asking those passengers traveling within the next 72 hours to call.

To make changes you can visit American Airlines website.

Be sure to check YIA website for updated flights.

The following flight schedule is tentative as of 03/30 and is subject to change:

April 8-May 1:
3 Daily flights
0500       DFW
1147       PHX
2007       PHX

Saturday, May 2:
0500       DFW

Sunday-Monday May 3-4
0500       DFW
1147       PHX
2007       PHX

Wednesday, May 6:
0500       DFW

Thursday, May 7:
0640       DFW

Friday, May 8:
0800       PHX
1336       PHX

Saturday, May 9:
0640       DFW

May 10- May 31:
Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday
0640       DFW
0800       PHX
1336       PHX

Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday
0640       DFW

Coronavirus / Top Stories / Yuma County

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez began at KYMA as a Digital Content Producer in June 2019, and is now a multimedia journalist for the morning show.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply