Yuma International Airport cancels flights for the day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma International Airport (YIA) confirmed that the remainder of Monday's flights have been cancelled, and the remainder of the week remains tentative.

Airport officials reported the airlines are working with major hub airports on the schedule for the rest of the week.

There are currently no travel restrictions to or from any nonstop destinations being served by American Airlines at YIA.

YIA spokesperson wants travelers to know there are more flight cancellations.

In response to reservation demand, airlines are currently adjusting future schedules.

Beginning April 8, flights to and from Phoenix and Dallas Fort Worth are going to be reduced until at least May 31.

The airlines are reported to be relaxing their rules regarding change fees and cancellations, and most changes can be done online by the passengers who purchased their tickets from the airline directly.

Those who purchased their flights somewhere else are recommended to try to make changes through where they were purchased.

Airlines reported their phone reservations currently have long wait times so they're asking those passengers traveling within the next 72 hours to call.

To make changes you can visit American Airlines website.

Be sure to check YIA website for updated flights.

The following flight schedule is tentative as of 03/30 and is subject to change:

April 8-May 1:

3 Daily flights

0500 DFW

1147 PHX

2007 PHX



Saturday, May 2:

0500 DFW



Sunday-Monday May 3-4

0500 DFW

1147 PHX

2007 PHX



Wednesday, May 6:

0500 DFW



Thursday, May 7:

0640 DFW



Friday, May 8:

0800 PHX

1336 PHX



Saturday, May 9:

0640 DFW



May 10- May 31:

Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday

0640 DFW

0800 PHX

1336 PHX



Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday

0640 DFW