YUHSD closed for the rest of 2019-2020 school year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) will be closed through the 2019-2020 school year.

YUHSD #70 has been monitoring the ever-changing global crisis around coronavirus and its impact on the families.

Monday morning Governor Doug Ducey and State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced the closure of all Arizona schools effective through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

This applies to all YUHSD campuses and offices.

YUHSD said beginning Monday, April 6, 2020, new assignments and objectives will be available to students on YUHSD’s Canvas Learning Management System based on the academic standards of each class.

For more information on our digital learning plan, please visit: https://bit.ly/3dxzNUG