Tips to avoid scams during coronavirus pandemic

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Be on the lookout for coronavirus scams.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said recent scams include phishing links that are sent via text/email from legitimate sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to YCSO, scammers tend to spread misinformation to ask for donations or sell products claiming to prevent or cure the coronavirus.

Here are some tips from the Federal Trade Commission to help you keep the scammers at bay:

· Hang up on robocalls. Don’t press any numbers. Scammers are using illegal robocalls to pitch everything from scam Coronavirus treatments to work-at-home schemes. The recording might say that pressing a number will let you speak to a live operator or remove you from their call list, but it might lead to more robocalls instead.

· Ignore online offers for vaccinations and home test kits. Scammers are trying to get you to buy products that aren’t proven to treat or prevent the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)—online or in stores. At this time, there are no FDA-authorized home test kits for the Coronavirus. Visit the FDA to learn more.

· Fact-check information. Scammers, and sometimes well-meaning people, share information that hasn’t been verified. Before you pass on any messages, contact trusted sources.

· Know who you’re buying from. Online sellers may claim to have in-demand products, like cleaning, household, and health and medical supplies when, in fact, they don’t.

· Don’t respond to texts and emails about checks from the government. The details are still being worked out. Anyone who tells you they can get you the money now is a scammer.

· Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know. They could download viruses onto your computer or device.



· Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying they have information about the virus.

· Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, don’t do it.

