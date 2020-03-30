Three new coronavirus cases in Yuma County

News

New cases bring county total to 12

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials Monday confirmed three additional cases of coronavirus in Yuma County. The new total includes San Luis, Arizona's first case of the illness.

All of the newest patients are in isolation. Yuma County is not releasing any further information on the infected individuals. Health officials are investigating to find those who may have had close contact with them. They will contact anyone who's possibly been exposed to the virus.

Health officials are also giving us a closer look at who's contracting the virus locally. Here are the breakdowns by gender and age:

Yuma County Coronavirus - By Gender

Women 25% Men 75%

Yuma County Coronavirus - By Age

0-17 years of age 0% 18-39 33.33% 40-59 16.66% 60+ 50%

There are currently 1,157 case of coronavirus in Arizona. The illness has killed 20 people.

