(KYMA, KECY)- Arizona ranked as the number one state to complain about depression during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to fitbug.com, the results were based on geotagged Twitter data and over 1 million tweets were tracked.

The top 10 states complaining about depression during the outbreak are as follows:



1. Arizona

2. Idaho

3. Colorado

4. Oregon

5. Minnesota

6. Utah

7. Wyoming

8. Vermont

9. North Dakota

10. Washington