Mexico widens shutdown in the face of coronavirus

News

Large gatherings now banned across the country

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's government has broadened its shutdown of “non-essential activities” to the private sector and prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Emergency measures will be in effect from March 30 to April 30. Mexico had previously stopped non-essential government services and banned mass gatherings.

The move came as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico reached 1,094, with 28 deaths.

Health Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell said Monday that Mexicans would be urged to stay off the streets for one month, but announced no sanctions for not doing so. Mexico will ask older people at greater risk to stay home, even if they work in so-called essential sectors like health care or law enforcement.

López-Gatell said traffic in recent days appears to have fallen by about 60%, but added more was needed.

The measures appeared to be largely voluntary and did not appear to prohibit the street markets that remain active in Mexico.