Mayor Sanchez addresses Coronavirus, says more testing needed

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said the City of San Luis will recover once the pandemic is over.

He said his economy was already hurting before the pandemic led his city’s businesses to slow down.

“Our economy was already hurting because of the asylum seekers. It was already hurting at least like a 19 percent decrease in pedestrian population. The vast majority of people who shop are actually the pedestrians crossing,” explained Mayor Sanchez.

He added he met with staff before declaring an emergency to make sure the City of San Luis was set.

“We’re okay. We’ll be fine. The City of San Luis [and] Yuma County, we’ll be fine,” assured Mayor Sanchez.

He said that he is ready if the governor shuts down the State of Arizona.

“And they tell me well why don’t you shut it down? No. No. We’re going to wait for the governor.”

Mayor Sanchez also serves the San Luis community as a physician’s assistant and he explained tests are limited.

“Since day one, I’ve been saying we need more testing. Since day one, I’ve been questioning. We need more testing,” explained Mayor Sanchez. “As of right now we have no test kits in our clinic. That shouldn’t be the case.”

He explained he has been in contact with State leaders.

“I’m very grateful because they are advocating for us,” said Sanchez. “[Senator] McSally, when we were negotiating for the third phase of regarding trying to get money for the municipalities. That’s great because we’re not going to know the impact of our city maybe six months from now and we’re already hurting.”

He said it's all about communication and how to get the resources to Yuma County.