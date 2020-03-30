Local teachers moving mountains for students amid COVID-19

News

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA , KECY ) - Teachers in Yuma County are finding themselves in uncharted territories. As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread throughout the country, Gov. Doug Ducey has announced that school closures will be extended until the end of the semester.

As classes have been taken from the classrooms to student's homes by way of online education, teachers like Yolanda Lopez of Alice Byrne Elementary are pushed to transition their lessons onto platforms such as Google Classroom. Lopez, a fourth-grade teacher, at Alice Byrne Elementary School.

“ It was a matter to make sure that students have what they needed to complete their work for the next 2 weeks," said Lopez.