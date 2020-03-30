Governor Ducey funds $6.7 million to support vulnerable Arizonans

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY)- Governor Doug Ducey issues a $6.7 million in funding to support Arizona food banks, nutrition programs and programs that serve the homeless.

The Governor's Office said the funding is part of the $50 million coronavirus package signed into law over the weekend.

According to Governor Ducey, the funds will help Arizona’s most at-risk communities.

“Arizona is committed to using every tool in our tool kit to stretch our safety net in this unprecedented time,” said Governor Ducey. “Across our state, Arizonans are uniting to support one another and help those most in need. These dollars will bolster those efforts by expanding homeless services and strengthening food security through investments in Arizona food banks. Arizona is grateful to everyone in the private and non-profit sectors who have partnered with us to bring support to our most vulnerable.”

Included in this funding, $5 million will go toward assisting homeless shelters in the prevention and slowing of the spread of COVID-19. This includes assisting with:

Temporary isolation and quarantine housing;

Sanitation supplies and services;

And other direct resources as needed.

In addition, Governor Ducey is dedicating $1.75 million to improve food security in Arizona. This includes: