El Centro IN-N-OUT Employee Tests positive for Coronavirus

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An employee at an El Centro IN-N-OUT burger restaurant has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, IN-N-OUT corporate confirmed that the employee last worked at the El Centro, California location until March 15th.

We have learned that a member of our Associate family has tested positive for [coronavirus] COVID-19 at our location in El Centro, California. Our thoughts are with this Associate and her family, and we hope that she makes a quick recovery.

The Associate last worked in the restaurant on March 15th, and she was tested six days later. She did not experience any COVID-19 symptoms while at work. She is under self-isolation and following the guidance of a medical provider.

The thorough cleaning and disinfection procedures that we follow in our restaurants are designed to prevent the transmission of illness, along with excellent hand-washing practices and excluding Associates from work who don’t feel well. The health and safety of our Associates and Customers is our top priority.

Denny Warnick, Vice President of Operations - IN-N-OUT