Crane School District addresses statewide school closure

News

Administrators making plans for remainder of school year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Schools across Yuma County are preparing to conduct the rest of the spring 2020 semester by remote control due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday morning Governor Doug Ducey (R-Arizona) suspended classes in schools across the state through the end of the school year. A short time later, the Crane School District sent this letter to parents:

"Dear Parents and Guardians, It has certainly been an eventful Spring Break. Despite the unprecedented nature of this time, we hope that you have taken advantage of the time at home, engaging in enrichment activities. Thank you for rallying on behalf of our students and being a positive influence to our Crane community. As scheduled, Spring Intersession continues throughout this week. We made a commitment to keep you informed of any updates that affect our school district and our students. In keeping with that commitment, we’re notifying you that as of this morning, Governor Ducey and Superintendent Hoffman extended our school closure until the end of the school year. Though this is difficult news to hear, we understand that this is a necessary step that we all must take to do our part in stopping the spread of [coronavirus] COVID-19. The Governor did issue an Executive Order that will permit students to receive learning opportunities from their schools. Our plan is to have your school reach out to you with information next Monday. Please know that our school administrators and teachers have been working to design rigorous and effective means of distance learning. We will continue to bring you additional updates as we learn the impact of this change on our district. You can read Governor Ducey and Superintendent Hoffman’s full announcement here. Thank you for everything you’re doing to help us manage this situation." Letter from Laurie Doering, Superintendent - Crane School District

Stay with KYMA.com, News 11, and 13 On Your Side throughout the day as we continue to follow the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on local schools and the students who attend them.