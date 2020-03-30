Arizona Governor announces coronavirus town hall

News

Governor Ducey to answer questions from the public

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has announced plans for a statewide town hall meeting that will air on all the state's television stations.

Ducey will field questions from people across the state, so if you have something you want to ask the governor, this is your chance. You can submit your question via email at news@kyma.com, or click the "Share" tab on our home page.

The town hall is scheduled for this Thursday, April 2 at 6 p.m. on News 11, CBS 13, Fox 9, and ABC 5.