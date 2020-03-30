Arson suspect arrested after apartment fire in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police said they arrested a man accused of arson, after responding to an apartment fire Sunday afternoon.

YPD said they got the call at 12:20 p.m., for an apartment fire located in the 100 Block of E. 23rd Street.

After crews extinguished the fire, YPD said the investigation revealed the fire had been intentionally started.

At 6:18 p.m. YPD said officers arrested 23-year-old Mike Galvan in reference to the case.

He is now facing multiple charges, including arson and criminal damage.

There were no reported injuries.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call Detective E. Fell at (928) 373-4744 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to $1,000 cash reward.