AMLO visits the border

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)- Over the weekend, the President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) inaugurated works in popular neighborhoods as part of the federal government's program.

The event was closed to the community as a preventive measure of the coronavirus epidemic in Mexico. According to reports, AMLO made his way to San Luis, Sonora, on Sunday.

The event in Mexicali was held in Santa Isabel where the media was present along with officials of the states.