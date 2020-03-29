Yuma County reports ninth coronavirus case

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County now has nine confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Yuma County Public Health Services District says all four additional cases are travel related and all patients are in isolation.

Health officials are continuing investigations to identify close contacts who may have been exposed.

These four latest cases were released Sunday afternoon by the county. They come shortly after a fifth case was reported Saturday.

“There is widespread transmission across Arizona. The majority of people infected with COVID-19 show mild, moderate or no systems, yet they are still capable of transmitting the disease," says Diana Gomez, Director of Public Health.

"Our friends, family and neighbors with underlying medical conditions, regardless of their age, are at an increased risk of complications. By practicing preventive measures including social distancing, we can all do our part to help slow the spread of the disease and to protect those at highest risk. This allows our healthcare system to be able to respond without being overwhelmed,” Gomez continued.

Stick with KYMA for further updates.

