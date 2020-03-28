Bernardo’s gives back to Yuma County teachers

News

Restaurant's way of contributing during the outbreak

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Bernardo’s restaurant in the Foothills is giving back to the community during this special time of need.

Today Bernardo's gave back to teachers, in a promotion that gives all Yuma County teachers and staff a free meal for a portion of the day.

Inside dining was blocked off due to state-wide coronavirus precautions, but the line was out the door.

The Foothills community came out to support the local restaurant and teachers came in for the one-day offer.

“Not just the teachers but those janitors, who clean up after all of these kids. Every staff member, every registrar, so we wanna give to everyone, said co-owner Tina Bernardo.

"We want to give it back to them and give them some free food.”

Bernardo’s has already given back to health workers during a similar event last week. They plan to continue giving back with a different promotion next week, benefiting a yet-to-be-known cause.