AWC cancels commencement ceremony

Arizona Western College

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College has canceled its commencement ceremony due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

During a video announcement made by Arizona Western College President Dr. Michael Corr said the college is working put something different together for graduates.

“This is really sad. Graduation is a special evening. One that I look forward to and it’s only because of unprecedented circumstances that we find ourselves in that we make this decision,” explained Dr. Corr.

The ceremony was scheduled to take place on May 15.

Dr. Corr is asking for the community to come forward with any ideas they might have.

Ciara Encinas

Ciara Encinas is an Emmy award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the KYMA in May 2018.

