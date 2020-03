News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Yuma Senior Living is offering a free lunch to the first 30 people.

Yuma Senior Living's goal is to maintain a healthy senior population in their community in this pandemic.

You must call the day before between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., to schedule for the next day.

To schedule free delivery or pick up please contact (928) 388-6846 or email Jthomas@yumaseniorliving.com.