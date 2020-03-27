Yuma Mayor calls for 9 p.m. curfew for minors

News

Nicholls says curfew will protect the public and police

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls took to social media to call for a 9 p.m. curfew for minors countywide.

Nicholls says he's calling for the curfew earlier to encourage social distancing among local young people. The mayor says the curfew will also preserve police resources while protecting officers from possible exposure to coronavirus.

The normal curfew for kids 18 and younger is normally 11 p.m. in the city, and 10 p.m. in the county.