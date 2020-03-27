YUHSD will continue providing meals April 6

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District said it will not be providing meals to students during Spring Break, but they will continue providing meals again starting April 6.

The district has been providing meals since March 17, serving 4,600 meals this Thursday alone.

As of now, schools have told students that classes are canceled at least through April 10.

YUHSD will provide an update once there is an update from the governor's office.