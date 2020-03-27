Local businesses feel economic impact amid coronavirus

News

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country, businesses around the world are feeling the economic impact.

Including those in the Yuma County, after City of Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls signed a proclamation ordering all restaurants to close its in-dining services.

Several of those restaurants are still offering to take out, and delivery services to help keep their business afloat during this health crisis.

