Imperial Valley Transit to reduce bus service

Schedules changing to protect public from coronavirus

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Transportation Commission announced Friday it will reduce service for its Imperial Vally Transit (IVT) bus routes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Effective Monday, March 30, 2020, most IVT routes will operate on a Saturday schedule. The following routes have been suspended until further notice:

IVC Express - Route 21 and 22

Direct AM and PM - Routes 31 and 32

Brawley Fast - Routes 31 and 32.

IVT Access paratransit services will also operate on a Saturday schedule. For details on changes to other routes, you can check IVT's website.

IVT says it is trying to meet public transportation needs without jeopardizing public safety. It reminds passengers to practice social distancing while riding the bus by allowing adequate space between themselves and other passengers.

Public access to the IVT operations facility remains limited. Riders are encouraged to visit the website or call 760-482-2900 with questions or issues. For IVT Access call 760-482-2908, or log on to its website.