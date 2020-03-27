Governor Doug Ducey announces new funding for rental assistance

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY)- Governor Doug Ducey announced new funding to help Arizonans struggling to pay rent due to coronavirus.

The Governor's Office said the $5 million in funding will be included as part of a Rental Prevention Assitance Program, launched by the Arizona Department of Housing.

The funding will help families and individuals who are facing a loss of income due to the coronavirus with monthly rent assistance.

“Because of COVID-19, many Arizonans are seeing their hours cut or even the loss of their jobs, and Arizona will be there to support them,” said Governor Ducey. “We want people to be able to continue making rent while ensuring no one is forced out of their home because they got sick, someone in their family got sick, or they are facing economic hardship. We will continue to make assistance and resources available so families can get through this time and get back on their feet.”

According to the Governor's Office said Rental assistance may be made available to households: Whose primary residence is a rental unit located in Arizona, and who have seen a reduction in income due to coronavirus, that when annualized, does not exceed 100 percent of the area median income adjusted for family size for the county in which they reside.

The Arizona Department of Housing will launch the program on Monday, March 30, 2020. The State Housing Trust Fund provided $5 million for initial program funding.

