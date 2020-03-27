El Centro updates city operations amid stay-at-home order

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of EL Centro says it is taking steps to reduce the potential spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) within the community.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an Executive Order on Thursday, March 19, for the state to "Shelter at Home."

El Centro City Hall has been closed since March 20, and the city is giving the following updates to its day-to-day operations.

Public Safety

Emergency response services remain staffed and operational.

In the event of an emergency dial 9-1-1. For all other non-emergency matters contact ECPD at (760) 352-2111.

El Centro Police Department front counter is closed in order to limit interaction between professional staff and the public. People coming to the front counter can still pick up the phone in the lobby and speak with a dispatcher or records. Some of this may be completed via email.

Parking citations can be paid online via Turbodata collection vendor for parking fines

Public Works and Utilities

Water and sewer services remain fully operational.

Public Works maintenance and operations staff remain in the field responding to calls for service.

Contact (760) 337-4505 or visit www.cityofelcentro.org/pworks for additional services.

Water Bills and Other Payment Processing



In efforts to provide relief to our customers, the City of El Centro Finance Department is temporarily suspending water disconnections due to non-payment for all customers until further notice. Customers that fall behind on payment will still owe the City for services but water will not be disconnected until further notice.

Payments for water/sewer bills can be made by using one of the following:

Place check or money order in drop boxes located at City Hall on Main Street and State Street.

Pay online

Mail check or money order to City Hall, Finance Department, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243.

Customers financially affected can contact the City’s Customer Service Division at (760) 337-4510 to make payment arrangements.

Business License Application and Renewal



The City of El Centro Finance Department will be accepting unapproved business license applications and license renewals (along with a check or money order) dropped off at any of our drop boxes located around City

Hall.

Customers may continue to mail unapproved business license applications along with payment to the City of El Centro Finance Department 1275 W. Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 until further notice.

Building Division

Building Inspectors are only inspecting outdoor construction projects (upgrades to electrical meters, plumbing, and roofing) and vacant buildings.



No interior inspections of occupied residences will be conducted at this time.

Building Permit Applications for minor or emergency construction projects will be accepted. Please call (760) 337-4508 for further information.

Planning/Zoning Division

Applications may be mailed or submitted by email at planningstaff@cityofelcentro.org

Citizens are encouraged to speak to a Planner before submitting an application at (760) 337-4545.

Parks and Recreation

The following recreational facilities are closed: Adult Center, Aquatic Center, Community Center, Conrad Harrison Youth Center, Old Post Office Pavilion, Martin L. King Jr. Sports Pavilion, El Centro Public Library, Sidewinder Skate Park, and the Splash Pad. All City parks will remain open to the public with social distancing guidelines recommended.

All organized practices at City parks have been cancelled.

All special events organized by the City have also been cancelled.

Public Transit

Imperial Valley Transit services are running as usual with exception of the IVC stops.

The Imperial County Transportation Commission (ICTC) offices are currently closed to the public until further notice. ICTC staff is available to be contacted via phone/fax/email. If you have any questions, contact (760) 482-2900.

Trash Services

CR&R Trash services will continue without interruption for businesses and residents of El Centro. For any questions, please call them at (760) 482-5656.

City Council, Commission, and Committee Meetings

At this time, City Council, Commission, and Committee meetings are planned to proceed as scheduled

Community members that attend public meetings are encouraged to practice CDC and CA health department guidelines. Hand sanitizer, tissues, and signage advertising social distancing requirements will be provided at all public meetings located at City Hall.

To provide correspondence regarding a topic of interest, prior to the meeting please call the City Clerk’s Office at (760) 337-4515.

To view the live transmission of the City Council meetings, please visit the page www.communityspectrum.com.