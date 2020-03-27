El Centro city leaders release video message to community

News

Mayor Efrain Silva and Mayor Pro-Tem Jack Jackson discuss coronavirus preparedness and community response

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Mayor Efrain Silva and Mayor Pro-Tem Jack Jackson released a video message to members of the community urging them to observe stay at home orders, and to practice social distancing.

Mayor Silva reassured people across the Imperial Valley that medical and emergency services are prepared to handle an even larger influx of coronavirus cases. Imperial County currently has 17 confirmed cases of the illness.

Silva urged residents to shop responsibly, while discouraging hoarding and panic buying. He also instructed them to report all instances of price gouging to El Centro police.

In addition, city leaders urged residents to help keep local restaurants in business by using pickup and delivery services.