21 cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Imperial County

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Four more Imperial County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 21.

According to the Imperial County Public Health Department's (ICPHD) website, 9 cases are pending.

Thursday night the ICPHD reported a total of 17 cases, and 11 pending.

Confirmed cases continue to rise steadily, in Imperial County.

"We want everyone to assume that they have already been exposed to COVID-19. That's the most important message. We need to adhere to these orders to protect our families and to protect ourselves and our most vulnerable population," said Maria Peinado, ICPHD health officer.

No immediate information was given on the people who tested positive.

