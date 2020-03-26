Texas Roadhouse CEO gives up salary to pay workers during coronavirus pandemic

News

(KYMA, KECY)-The CEO of Texas Roadhouse announced he will forgo his salary and bonus through January 7, 2021, in order to help front-line workers.

According to marketwatch.com, Chief Executive Kent Taylor said the steak house chain said it is also suspending its dividend as it moves to conserve cash during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports said Louisville-based Texas Roadhouse was founded in Clarksville, Ind., in 1993. Today it operates more than 525 locations in 49 states and seven countries.