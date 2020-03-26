Restaurants in San Luis face economic losses due to the coronavirus

News

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Small business owners are affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 19, The first presumptive case of coronavirus was detected in Yuma County, leading multiple restaurants, bars, and gyms to close.

Under the guidelines established by Governor Doug Ducey for counties in Arizona, these decisions are part of the government's measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Unfortunately, small businesses in San Luis, Ariz., have been affected by this decision.

Adrián Siqueiros, the owner of La Sanluisina Taqueria, Hot Dogs, and More, said, "We are reducing the hours, opening later and closing earlier," said Siqueiros.

He fears for the future of his business since it is unknown how long this situation will last. "I am afraid that the day will come when I say we are going to throw in the towel," Siqueiros added.

It's been nearly a week since restaurants were issued to close dining in establishments.

Siqueiros said his sales had dropped 75 percent. He says it's getting difficult to pay bills and the salary of six other employees.

He understands that it is a security situation and believes that it was the right decision that allowed them to operate, even if it's delivery only.

Siqueiros believes the government should have a plan in place to help small entrepreneurs like him so that they do not lose their business.

"It is overwhelming not knowing what is going to happen is scary because all the effort is going down the drain." He wants to let his clients know that they are following all the rules of health and hygiene and that they are open from 6 p.m. to midnight to take orders over the phone at (928) 315-0240.