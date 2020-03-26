Residents upset over higher prices amid coronavirus crisis

News

SOMERTON, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - Several residents in Yuma County have reached out to News 11 raising concerns of price gouging in grocery stores during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the state of Arizona does not have any laws prohibiting price gouging or charge high prices, the community feels its unethical and unfair during a health crisis.

News 11 reached out to Del Sol multiple times, but Del Sol issued a messaging stating, 'they have no comment at this time.'

