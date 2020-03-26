McSally hosting telephone town hall Friday; open to the public

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) will host a telephone town hall Friday to provide an update on the COVID-19 relief and support package passed in the Senate.



McSally said she will also provide best practices for reducing the spread of coronavirus and answer questions. She said the CARES Act sends cash directly to Arizonans to support their basic needs while they stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



McSally said the bill also expands unemployment benefits for those laid off and provides money to small businesses to keep employees connected to employers. Additionally, the CARES Act protects frontline health care workers and hospitals by delivering much-needed resources to stay safe and save lives.



Last week, McSally said she secured free coronavirus testing for Arizonans, along with increased support for food security programs and increased funding for Medicaid and state unemployment programs. She also worked with the Administration to make the entire state of Arizona eligible for the Small Business Administration’s coronavirus economic injury disaster loans.



Sen. McSally encourages all Arizonans to join her telephone town hall by calling 855-531-1067 at the time of the event or by texting SENMCSALLY (one word) to 833-TXT-LIVE (833-898-5483) to get registered for the event.



Details are as follows:

WHAT: Sen. McSally to host a telephone town hall

WHEN: Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:00am AZ

CALL-IN: 855-531-1067