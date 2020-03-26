Immigration courts struggle with coronavirus

News

Some hearings delayed - other moving forward

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Attorneys and judges in U.S. immigration courts are trying to protect themselves from coronavirus with borrowed masks and hand sanitizer.

The Trump administration has told judges, attorneys, and migrants to keep preparing for their hearings, and to keep coming to court. Lawyers and judges are calling for a total system shutdown. They say most hearings can be conducted by phone so immigrants aren't indefinitely stuck in detention.

The government has delayed hearings for immigrants who are not being held in detention, while moving forward with proceedings for those who are.

Officials haven't ruled out a total closure. So far they've only closed specific courts and delayed some hearings.