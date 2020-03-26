Hotels in Mexicali could close amid coronavirus crisis

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Only one hotel in Mexicali has decided to close due to the health contingency caused by coronavirus temporarily.

La Voz de la Frontera reports this is one of many hotels that will be closed.

César Araiza Dueñas, president of the Mexicali Hotels and Motels Association, mentioned that one of out of 60 hotels had closed its doors.

According to La Voz de la Frontera, members of the association are expected to meet to close other hotels temporarily.

"We are waiting for others to close, they have not yet confirmed us; This is the crucial week to decide to close, at least three or four more," according to Dueñas.