Donut shop offers tasty take on Dr. Fauci’s face

News

Baker offers sweet tribute to disease espert

ROCHESTER, N.Y (KYMA, KECY) - A few weeks ago, few Americans knew his name. Now no one can forget his face. It's even showing up on donuts.

Dr. Anthony Fauci's face is now available on donuts

The longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has become a fixture at President Donald Trump's daily coronavirus briefings. Now Dr. Fauci's face is on the menu at a Rochester, New York donut shop.

The shop's owner, Nick Semeraro, said he thought the donuts would be a good way to put smiles on his customers' faces during a tough time. Now news of his timely treats has spread beyond New York's borders.



"We got two calls from Washington today to get them shipped overnight so it's amazing to see. People are answering back. They're in their houses but they're talking. And they're using food to do it, and that's our way of communicating as well." said Semeraro.

Nick Semeraro decided to put Dr. Anthony Fauci's face on his donuts

Semeraro's donuts are only available for takeout and curbside pickup, and of course for the occasional long-distance delivery.