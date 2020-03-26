Donut shop offers tasty take on Dr. Fauci’s face
Baker offers sweet tribute to disease espert
ROCHESTER, N.Y (KYMA, KECY) - A few weeks ago, few Americans knew his name. Now no one can forget his face. It's even showing up on donuts.
The longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has become a fixture at President Donald Trump's daily coronavirus briefings. Now Dr. Fauci's face is on the menu at a Rochester, New York donut shop.
The shop's owner, Nick Semeraro, said he thought the donuts would be a good way to put smiles on his customers' faces during a tough time. Now news of his timely treats has spread beyond New York's borders.
"We got two calls from Washington today to get them shipped overnight so it's amazing to see. People are answering back. They're in their houses but they're talking. And they're using food to do it, and that's our way of communicating as well." said Semeraro.
Semeraro's donuts are only available for takeout and curbside pickup, and of course for the occasional long-distance delivery.
