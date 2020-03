News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The Imperial County Public Health Department reported 8 new residents tested positive for coronavirus.

The number jumped from 9 cases to 17 in one day.

According to health officials, an increase in cases is expected as individuals continue to get tested for the virus.

No immediate information was given on the people who tested positive.

