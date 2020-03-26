Coronavirus cases rise in Mexicali

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Baja California is now under phase two of the coronavirus pandemic after two individuals who did not travel got the virus.

Phase two includes event cancellations and school closures throughout the state.

The state health secretary, Alonso Pérez Rico, reported that the number of coronaviruses increased to 20 people within a week of the first two cases being detected.

There is now a total of 10 cases in Mexicali and 10 in Tijuana.

Perez Rico indicated that Mexicali is the city with the highest risk for infections because the population is smaller than Tijuana.

He said there are currently 119 suspected cases awaiting results.

He explains that in phase two, medical units will be put in place to help clinics and hospitals to address the epidemic that is occurring in the state.

He reiterated that older adults are more vulnerable to the coronavirus, so he recommended that family members of the United States avoid having contact with them and take the appropriate precautions since, in California, there have been more contagions of community dispersion than in Baja California.