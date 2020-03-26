Congress pushes through $2-trillion coronavirus relief package

News

Senate passes bill unanimously - House to vote Friday - NBC's Tom Costello reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - A $2-trillion coronavirus stimulus package is expected to provide the help needed to achieve President Donald Trump's goal of getting the country back up and running by Easter.

It's the largest economic rescue package in U.S. history. In the early hours of Thursday morning it stepped closer to delivering a desperately needed financial boost to both American workers and businesses devastated by the coronvirus crisis.

"On this vote the yeas are 96 the nays are zero"

The Senate unanimously passed its version of the bill overnight.

"I'm proud to announce tonight that not a single senator voted against this 2 trillion dollar rescue bill." said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky).

The measure includes forgivable loans, for small businesses that would allow them to maintain work forces, and cover other expenses, like rent and utilities.

$500-billion has been earmarked to help big businesses that have been crippled, like the airline industry.

"We need to get this money into the American economy and American workers." said Treasure Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Ordinary Americans will get help too. Direct payments will be made to individuals making less than $99,000, and couples making less than $198,000.

"So how quickly will you see the money in your account? The House still has to pass this bill. Then it has to go to the President for his signature.

It will probably take a few weeks, if you have direct deposit. The IRS will put the money directly into your bank account, if they have that information on file.

If not, it could take a few weeks, or even a few months to receive a check." says NBC's Tom Costello.