YCSO continue search for missing woman

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The search continues for a missing woman in Yuma.

On Saturday, March 21, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office received information of a video circulating on social media of Eva Fernandez Quiroz in Mexicali.

The family was notified and confirmed the person in the video was indeed Fernandez Quiroz. However, the family said the video was from a separate time she went missing.

YCSO said Fernandez Quiroz is still missing at this time.

Fernandez Quiroz was last seen in her home on Saturday, March 14, at approximately 11:00 AM riding her bicycle, described as a matte black with white dots Huffy bicycle with 26” tires.

Ms. Fernandez Quiroz is a Hispanic female with short dark brown hair, brown eyes, partially shaved eyebrows, approximately 5’2” tall, weighing approximately 120 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, and multicolor (pink, white, black) sneakers. Ms. Fernandez Quiroz suffers from mental illness.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Fernandez Quiroz please notify the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.