YCAT to reduce service due to coronavirus

Most routes to run on a Saturday schedule

YUMA, ARIZ., (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority (YCAT) announced Wednesday it will reduce its services to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Effective Monday, March 30, most routes will run on a Saturday schedule. You can find that schedule on YCAT's website. These other exceptions do apply:

Brown Route 3 will run Saturday schedule, Monday through Friday 10:57 am to 2:52 pm

Gold Route 8 will still run Monday to Friday and depart Welton to AWC/Yuma at 9:55 am. The return trip will depart AWC/Yuma to Welton at 2:57 pm.

Turquoise Route 10 will continue to operate its normal service: Monday, Wednesday and Friday service.

NightCat - 7:45 pm will continue to operate Monday through Friday, but the 9:45 pm NightCat is cancelled until further notice.

YCAT OnCall paratransit services will operate its regular schedule until further notice.

ALL stops at Cocopah/Paradise/Quechan Casinos are temporarily closed until further notice.

All YCAT bus and YCAT OnCall paratransit services will continue to be fare-free to reduce driver exposure to the illness. In addition, to promote social distancing every other seat on board all buses will be marked “DO NOT USE.”

YCAT headquarters will remain closed to the public. Customer service via phone will still be available Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at (928) 783-2235 option 1.