U of A confirms four cases of coronavirus

News

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The University of Arizona confirms four of its students have tested positive for coronavirus.

Campus Health posted the announcement on its website. The university isn't releasing any details on the students at all.

The U of A moved all its courses online on March 18. Classes will remain online through the end of the semester.

Dorms, cafeterias, and computer labs remain open. Campus Health also remains office, although its services are now limited to by appointment only. It plans to handle most cases by phone or through a video app.