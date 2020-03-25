Somerton Fire Department geared up for coronavirus

News

SOMERTON, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY) - First responders across the country are ready to be called to the frontlines to protect and serve the communities during this crisis.

The Somerton Fire Department is gearing up for the coronavirus with equipment ready taking every measurement needed.

“A tremendous effect especially where people don’t have social distancing as a norm," said Chief Paul De Anda, Chief of the fire department.

De Anda said that after the Ebola outbreak fire stations across the country didn't want to be caught off guard in case another pandemic were to happen again.

“That we would never be caught unaware again and since then we’ve kept a stock of PP in case another outbreak or pandemic occurred," said Chief De Anda.

He said that its never a question of 'if' but 'when' “And this is when we were prepared this time because of what happened during the Ebola outbreak," according to Chief De Anda.